Featured
Toronto police investigate fatal collision in York Mills
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 6:14AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 19, 2017 6:15AM EDT
Toronto police are currently on the scene of a fatal collision in York Mills.
It happened near York Mills Road and Old Yonge Street at around 2 a.m.
Police have not released any details about the victim and have not confirmed how many people were injured.
Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.