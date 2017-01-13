

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police in Toronto say they've solved a homicide cold case that dates back more than three decades.

They say the body of Graham Hugh Pearce of Toronto was found in a west-end apartment on March 20, 1983, and it was determined the 36-year-old bled to death from a stab wound.

Police say homicide investigators reviewed the case and identified a person of interest.

However, they say the person of interest died in 2001, but would have been arrested and charged if he was alive today.

Investigators say the suspect will not be identified and they consider the case resolved.