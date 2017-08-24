

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his doctor wife is in court this morning applying to be released from prison on bail.

Forty-year-old Mohammed Shamji appeared in a Toronto courtroom Thursday along with his lawyers.

The details of today’s proceedings have been placed under a publication ban.

Shamji’s wife, 41-year-old Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, was found inside a discarded suitcase on the side of a highway in Kleinburg on Dec. 1, 2016.

Police determined that Fric-Shamji had been strangled and suffered blunt-force trauma to her head.

Investigators believe that Fric-Shamji was killed at her home near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue sometime between the evening of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1.

Her husband, who previously worked at Toronto Western Hospital, was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with one count of first-degree murder. He has been in custody ever since.

Fric-Shamji’s mother is now taking care of the couple’s three children in Windsor, Ont.

More to come…