

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The case involving a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his doctor wife is back in court this morning.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji, who is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his wife.

Much of today’s court proceedings were also placed under a publication ban.

The body of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji was found stuffed in a suitcase and discarded by the side of a road in Kleinburg back on Dec. 1.

According to investigators, it’s believed Fric-Shamji was beaten and strangled in the couple’s home sometime between the evening of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1.

Last week, Ontario Superior Court Justice Michael Brown denied Shamji bail.

Shamji, a former Toronto Western Hospital employee, has remained in custody at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton since he was arrested eight months ago.

The couple’s three children have remained in the care of their maternal grandparents.

Friends and family of Fric-Shamji have travelled from across the GTA to be at today’s court date. A reporter outside the North York courthouse said the supporters are wearing purple ribbons -- the symbol used to recognize victims of violence against women.