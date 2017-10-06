

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man shot dead outside his home in Belize is being remembered by his sister as a devoted “father, son, brother and uncle.”

Gabriel Bochnia was shot Wednesday night as he, his wife and their three children were returning to their family home in the Chula Vista area of Corozal.

His sister, Kate Bochnia, confirmed his identity to CTV News Toronto on Friday.

She said her brother is originally from Toronto and that the family is overwhelmed by his loss.

“He was known for his big heart. (He) was always willing to assist those in need,” Kate said via Facebook.

“His impact will be felt across several communities where he actively helped shape a positive environment. His loss is a horrific blow to our family and friends and we are devastated by it.”

Police in Belize say 38-year-old Bochnia had just exited his vehicle and had started to walk toward a gate outside his home when a man holding a rag over his face ambushed him and opened fire.

They say he was shot in the abdomen and later died of his injuries in hospital.

Police spokesman Raphael Martinez told The Canadian Press that Bochnia’s wife, 27-year-old Jeshanah Maritza Zetina, and their children were not injured in the ordeal.

The gunman fled the scene before police arrived.

Kate Bochnia said she is travelling to Belize this morning to make funeral arrangements for her brother.

“I have not heard any news,” she said. “Once I land, I will be following up with the outcome of the investigation.”

Neither Kate nor Martinez provided information about how long Bochnia had lived in Belize.

With files from the Canadian Press.