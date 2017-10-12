

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 56-year-old man is facing charges after police uncovered photographs and videos that showed children being sexually abused.

Police allegedly found the evidence during searches executed near Keele Street and Bloor Street West and Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West on Tuesday.

They say a Toronto man was arrested in connection with the findings the same day.

A suspect identified as Walter Weber has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

According to investigators, Weber had “close contact” with children living in the Scarborough area between the late 1970s to early 1980s.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect and investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. Reports can also be made at Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children here.