

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A 60-year-old man is facing 13 charges after police seized drugs -- including fentanyl -- and a gun in Toronto.

Police say officers searched a home on Sunday and seized prescription medications such as oxycodone, morphine, and fentanyl, as well as cocaine and hydromorphone.

They also seized a handgun with six rounds of ammunition.

A Toronto man faces charges that include unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, various drug possession counts and possession of proceeds of crime.