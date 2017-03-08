Featured
Toronto man facing charges after drugs, including fentanyl, seized in raid
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 12:14PM EST
TORONTO -- A 60-year-old man is facing 13 charges after police seized drugs -- including fentanyl -- and a gun in Toronto.
Police say officers searched a home on Sunday and seized prescription medications such as oxycodone, morphine, and fentanyl, as well as cocaine and hydromorphone.
They also seized a handgun with six rounds of ammunition.
A Toronto man faces charges that include unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, various drug possession counts and possession of proceeds of crime.
