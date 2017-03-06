Featured
Toronto man facing 435 charges in fraud investigation
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 5:17PM EST
TORONTO -- Police in Toronto say a man is facing 435 charges in a fraud investigation.
Investigators say a company noticed several bookkeeping discrepancies on July 14, 2015, and contacted police the next day.
A detailed review allegedly uncovered fraudulent cheques of varying amounts, between several dollars and $2,000, being cashed over a two-year period.
Police say cheques totalling about $145,000 were made payable to a former sub-contractor and all but five had been cashed.
They say a 38-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and is charged with 140 counts of fraud under $5,000, five counts of attempted fraud, and 145 counts each of using a forged document and possession of property obtained by crime.
The man is to appear in court on April 19.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Driver in crash that killed mother, severely injured baby pleads guilty
- T.O. mumps outbreak grows to 26 cases, 1 at TDSB school
- Toronto man facing 435 charges in fraud investigation
- Budget watchdog to examine Ontario hydro relief plan
- Parents outraged students may have to relocate after OMB decision