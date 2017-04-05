

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





The RCMP have arrested a Toronto man who they say left Canada with the intention of participating in the activity of a terrorist group.

It’s alleged the man travelled to Turkey in the fall of 2014 to join the Islamic State but was subsequently returned to Canada after he was detained by authorities there.

The man was then arrested by Toronto police on separate charges -- uttering threats, assault and assault causing bodily harm – in June 2016.

While he was in custody, the RCMP launched their own investigation, dubbed Project Sachet, in January 2016.

The suspect remains in custody on the outstanding Toronto police charges.

A suspect identified as 27-year-old Pamir Hakimzadah, of Toronto, has been charged with leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group.

He is expected to appear in court on the new charge tomorrow.

According to section 83.181 of the Criminal Code, the charge relates to anyone who “knowingly participates in or contributes to, directly or indirectly, any activity of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of any terrorist group to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years.”

Investigators say the public’s safety was never at risk throughout the course of this investigation.

“As Canada’s national police force, the RCMP works with our partners to ensure the comprehensive and timely response to terrorist criminal activity and national security criminal investigations both at home and abroad,” Supt. Lise Crouch wrote in a statement issued early Wednesday evening.

“The support of our policing partners, in this case the Toronto Police Service, is essential in the successful outcome of these investigations.”