Toronto man faces manslaughter charge in death of 90-year-old hospital resident
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 11:45AM EDT
TORONTO -- Police have laid a manslaughter charge against a man accused of attacking a 90-year-old resident at a Toronto hospital.
Investigators say the incident took place in February, when a man at Bridgepoint Health pushed another resident, who fell to the floor and struck her head.
Police say the woman, who has been identified as Catherine McNamee, died in hospital about a week later.
Last month, police arrested and charged Terry Shorter, 68, with assault.
Police say he appeared in court on Friday to face the new charge.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Human trafficking probe in rural Ontario leads OPP to 10 alleged victims
- Interim president of TCHC steps down
- Roots of opioid crisis run deep; fentanyl an 'epidemic within an epidemic'
- Billy Bee, Doyon shifts to all-Canadian honey in Canada
- Police search for suspects after badly injured dog abandoned Brampton patio