

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted and forcibly confined in Scarborough.

The woman, 38, was in the Markham Road and Milner Avenue area around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, police said. She was sexually assaulted by an unknown man with a weapon, according to investigators.

It is alleged that the victim was forcibly confined, beaten and threatened with death.

A suspect identified as Toronto resident Mohamed Boubacar was arrested and is now facing eight charges, including assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and overcoming resistance by choking, suffocating or strangling.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).