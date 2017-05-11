Toronto man dead following Caledon crash
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 2:07PM EDT
CALEDON, Ont. -- Provincial police say a Toronto man has died in a two-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ont.
OPP say a pickup truck and a car collided Wednesday evening at the intersection of The Gore Road and Healey Road.
They say the driver of the car, 67-year-old Romeo Canlas, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger was taken to a trauma centre with major injuries.
The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators say no charges are expected to be laid.
