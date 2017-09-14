Toronto man charged after woman found stabbed to death in North York
A 24-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found stabbed to death at a North York home on September 13, 2017.
Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 8:27AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 14, 2017 8:34AM EDT
A 24-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman found stabbed at a North York home.
Officers were called to a home on Village Greenway Drive near Parkway Forest Drive at around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman lying on the floor suffering from multiple stab wounds.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her identity has not been made public.
A suspect identified as Yeshudyan Ragbir has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.
He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday morning.