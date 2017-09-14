

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman found stabbed at a North York home.

Officers were called to a home on Village Greenway Drive near Parkway Forest Drive at around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman lying on the floor suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been made public.

A suspect identified as Yeshudyan Ragbir has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday morning.