Toronto man charged after Oshawa woman fatally stabbed
Durham police are investigating a suspicious death in Oshawa on Monday.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 1:24PM EST
A Toronto man is facing charges after a woman was found dead in an Oshawa home last month.
According to investigators, Cotie Weekley, 31, died of multiple stab wounds on Jan. 23.
Police were called to the residence on Simcoe Street North near Coates Road around 11:40 a.m., where officers found a deceased woman and a man suffering life-threatening injuries.
The man found with stab wounds, later determined to be self-inflicted, is now facing charges.
Wesley Guzylak, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Weekley.
Police said the two were known to be in a relationship.
Guzylak was released from a Toronto hospital on Friday. He appeared at a bail hearing on Saturday in Oshawa.
