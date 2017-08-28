

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man is facing charges after a bomb threat forced the evacuation and suspension of two TTC subway lines earlier this month.

Officers were called to Bloor-Yonge Station on August 13 shortly before 2 p.m. after a man reportedly announced to passengers that he had a bomb and would blow up the train.

Subway service was quickly suspended on Line 1 between Union and Eglinton stations and on Line 2 between Broadview and St. George stations, sending startled passengers scrambling to get off the train.

Police said many were forced to evacuate in an “unsafe manner.”

The man, meanwhile, disappeared into the crowd.

Subway service resumed approximately 30 minutes later.

On Monday, police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the incident.

A suspect identified as Jonathan Fox has been charged with threatening death, mischief by interfering with lawful use of property under $5,000 and mischief by interfering with lawful operation of property over $5,000.

He is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom this morning.