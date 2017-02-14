

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to withdraw up to $30,000 using a fraudulent cheque.

Durham regional police allege that the man used a falsified permanent residency card and driver's license to open personal and business accounts with RBC earlier in the month.

They say he then deposited a fraudulent cheque worth $30,000 and managed to withdraw $11,000 before the bank grew suspicious.

Police say the man tried to withdraw more money the next day, at which point he was arrested.

Mohammad Dawood Habib is facing six charges, including fraud over $5,000 and uttering forged documents.