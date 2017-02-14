Featured
Toronto man accused of trying to withdraw $30,000 with fraudulent cheque
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 12:10PM EST
TORONTO -- A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to withdraw up to $30,000 using a fraudulent cheque.
Durham regional police allege that the man used a falsified permanent residency card and driver's license to open personal and business accounts with RBC earlier in the month.
They say he then deposited a fraudulent cheque worth $30,000 and managed to withdraw $11,000 before the bank grew suspicious.
Police say the man tried to withdraw more money the next day, at which point he was arrested.
Mohammad Dawood Habib is facing six charges, including fraud over $5,000 and uttering forged documents.
