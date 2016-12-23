

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A 45-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a young girl.

It is alleged that a five or six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue area in 1996. Police said the girl was assaulted at the same location by the same man again in 2004, when she was around 14 or 15 years old.

Investigators did not reveal if the victim and suspect were known to each other.

On Dec. 20, a suspect identified as Diosdado Destacamentio was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual interference.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-4200.