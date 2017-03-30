

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Toronto police have charged a 42-year-old man they allege sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy he met through a social media dating app.

Investigators with the Sex Crimes Child Exploitation Unit said they launched the investigation March 19 after the parents of a young boy discovered his online activity and reported it to police.

Police said the boy met a person he believed, at the time, to be a boy his age on a social media platform.

During their conversations, the man allegedly sent the boy nude photos, police said. The two later agreed to meet in person.

“We’re alleging that the victim was then sexually assaulted on a number of occasions by the male,” Det. Const. Julie MacInnis told reporters at a news conference Thursday.

On March 24, police executed a search warrant at a residence near Queens Quay West and York Street in connection with the investigation.

“During the search warrant, we located a male on scene and he was placed under arrest,” MacInnis said.

A suspect identified as Najeeb Saad has been charged with two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault and one count of luring a child under the age of 16.

MacInnis said the suspect is active on social media applications such as Grindr, Snapchat and Kik.

He is also known to use a number of names online including “AJ S”, “AjSaad123”, and “asaad942”.

Police believe Saad often drove a black Range Rover.

MacInnis refused to comment on whether investigators believe there are other victims.

She instead urged parents to be aware of their child’s activity online.

“We recommend parents to be vigilant of their child’s online activities, for sure. Do things such as know their kids’ passwords to their devices, do random checks of their devices, not allow them to have their devices in their bedrooms or bathrooms,” MacInnis said.

“But most importantly, we believe it’s the communication with the child and fostering a relationship where they feel that they can come to you, and to remember to reassure them that you won’t overact if they find themselves in a similar situation.”

Anyone with new information about this investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.