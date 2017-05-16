

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





You may have to take a rain check on your trip to Toronto Island this Victoria Day weekend as much of it will remain closed due to flooding and rising water levels.

Much of Toronto Island Park will be closed to the general public until at least July as concerns about rising water levels remain high, officials said Tuesday.

The city said even without further rainfall, the water is expected to rise over the next month and will likely take several weeks to subside.

The flooding has left many public areas completely inaccessible.

The concerns have prompted the city to cancel all permits for Toronto Island Park up to June 30.

Centreville will also remain closed until that time. The city says it is monitoring the situation and will work with the theme park operator to determine when it’s safe to reopen.

Meanwhile, ferry access to Centre Island and Hanlan’s Point has been suspended. Only the Ward’s Island ferry is currently operating but it remains restricted to residents, employees and city crews until further notice.

All three beaches on the island – including Hanlan’s Point, Gibraltar Point and Centre Island beaches -- are reportedly under water and will also be closed until further notice.

In a photo posted to Reddit on Monday, dozens of large carp can be seen swimming through the flood waters of a baseball diamond.

The city advises residents to avoid Toronto Island Park as many of its parks, trails, beaches and business have been affected by flooding.

Earlier this month, the city restricted access to the island to residents-only after two weeks of consistent rainfall caused Lake Ontario to swell to dangerous levels.

Over the course of two days, the lake rose 15 centimetres and breached the shoreline on various areas on the island.

Emergency evacuation plans were set in place for the 700 island residents in case the heavy rains and floods put their safety at risk.

Though a full evacuation was never deemed necessary, elementary students and staff from the local school were located for one day to a school on the mainland.

The city says approximately 20,000 sandbags have been placed along the shorelines to mitigate the rising water and five large industrial pumps have been used to alleviate pooling.

Members of the Canadian Red Cross and the Office of Emergency Management will be available on the island and will perform wellness checks on island residents starting tomorrow.