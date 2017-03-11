

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The clocks may be moving forward on Sunday but Environment Canada says Toronto and the GTA are still in store for winter storm-like conditions.

Environment Canada issued a news release on Saturday warning residents of snowfall across Southern Ontario early next week.

The special weather statement has been issued for places throughout Southern Ontario including Toronto, Hamilton, Peel Region, York Region and Durham Region.

The first day of spring is approaching on March 20 but these regions will see some winter-like conditions before then.

“As if to remind us that Spring has not officially begun yet, mother nature is gearing up for a significant winter storm,” the news release said.

Environment Canada said this winter storm is coming from the United States.

“A developing low pressure centre currently over the northwestern United States will track just south of the Great Lakes on Monday and Monday night.”

Environment Canada said snow is forecast to spread into Southwestern Ontario during the day on Monday and then envelop much of Southern Ontario on Monday night through Tuesday. As well, cold artic air in place over the Great Lakes will blow the snow as winds pick up during the storm.

The total amount of snowfall expected is between 15 and 25 centimetres, but enhanced amounts, close to 30 centimetres, is possible in the Hamilton and Niagara regions due to added moisture from Lake Ontario.

On Monday, the temperature high will be -6 C in Toronto with a temperature low of -9 C. As well, the temperature high on Tuesday is expected to be -5 C with a temperature low of -8 C.

The news release said the snow should taper off by Tuesday night in most areas. After the storm clears on Wednesday, Toronto is projected to have a high temperature of -2 C.