Featured
Toronto flight to Calgary diverts after passengers get too hot
A Boeing 787 (787-9) Dreamliner jet, belonging to Air Canada, lands in Calgary, Alberta on Aug. 4, 2016. The Rocky Mountains are in the distance. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 4:32PM EST
WINNIPEG -- An Air Canada flight made an unscheduled landing in Winnipeg after the airline says the cabin became too warm.
Airline spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says in an email that the Airbus A321 was on its way from Toronto to Calgary on Monday night when it experienced trouble with the heating and air-conditioning system.
Fitzpatrick says eight passengers reported feeling unwell, so the aircraft diverted to Winnipeg where emergency services met the aircraft.
He says the affected customers were examined at the airport and were cleared.
The 184 passengers who were on the flight were put up in hotels, and the plane took off for Calgary on Tuesday morning.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher remember by Trudeau, Canadian actors
- Sinkhole shuts down stretch of Yonge Street in Rosedale
- Teen swimming star Penny Oleksiak voted CP's female athlete of the year
- Canada wins 5-3 over Russia in world junior opener
- Toronto family killed in cottage fire northeast of Peterborough identified by friends