Featured
Toronto Fire rescue workers stuck outside downtown high rise building
Toronto Fire rescued two workers who were stuck on a swing stage at a high rise building on March 16, 2017.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 3:26PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 3:29PM EDT
Toronto Fire rescued two workers who were stuck on a swing stage at a high rise building in the area of Yonge and Adelaide streets Thursday morning.
Officials said the workers were stuck for approximately three hours on the 33rd floor of the building located at 22 Adelaide Street West.
Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto Fire made their way to the floor where the workers were stuck and attempted to remove glass from the window to bring them inside the building safely.
Firefighters eventually smashed the window open and then passed a ladder through the opening that workers used to crawl back inside the building.
Both workers were brought into the building safely and no injuries were reported.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police identify young man found dead in parking lot of Scarborough school
- Bus rollover closes Hwy. 401 westbound collector lanes near Allen Rd.
- Sex assault happened while passport photo taken, police allege
- Toronto Fire rescue workers stuck outside downtown high rise building
- Suspect sought after fatal shooting of 28-year-old woman in Woodbridge