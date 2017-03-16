

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Fire rescued two workers who were stuck on a swing stage at a high rise building in the area of Yonge and Adelaide streets Thursday morning.

Officials said the workers were stuck for approximately three hours on the 33rd floor of the building located at 22 Adelaide Street West.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto Fire made their way to the floor where the workers were stuck and attempted to remove glass from the window to bring them inside the building safely.

Firefighters eventually smashed the window open and then passed a ladder through the opening that workers used to crawl back inside the building.

Both workers were brought into the building safely and no injuries were reported.