

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





A Toronto Fire captain who worked in the service’s training unit has been charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon, Toronto Police say.

The exact nature of the allegations are not clear, but Toronto Professional Firefighters Association President Frank Ramagnano told CP24 that police were investigating complaints made by a female firefighter who was sexually assaulted while completing recruit school “over 10 years ago.”

Police and Toronto Fire have not commented on the allegations against the accused.

A suspect identified as Kevin Hughes, 59, was arrested and charged earlier this month.

He faces two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

He is expected to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West today at 1 p.m.

City of Toronto spokesperson Wynna Brown says Hughes has been a firefighter since 1985 and worked in Toronto Fire’s training unit. She said he has not been in the workplace since 2012.