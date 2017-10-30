

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





HARRISON, N.J. - Sebastian Giovinco worked his free kick magic again Monday night, giving Toronto FC a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls in the first leg of the MLS Eastern Conference semifinal.

League-leading Toronto defended well and asked questions on the counter-attack in a first half that finished 1-1. But it needed its Italian ace to steady the ship midway through a rocky second half as sixth-seeded New York came out with far more purpose.

Toronto, surviving a close call from Bradley Wright-Phillips in the 62nd minute and a Gonzalo Veron blast minutes later, weathered the storm.

And the game turned in the 72nd minute when Brazilian midfielder Felipe took Giovinco down outside the box. The Italian promptly made the Red Bulls pay, curling the ball over the wall and out of the reach of goalkeeper Luis Robles. Toronto had been on its heels in the half until Giovinco, against the run of play, restored its lead.

It was Giovinco's seventh goal from a direct free kick this season. His six during the regular-season are a league record as are his 13 over his three MLS seasons (the most of any player in the league's history since 2003 when the stat was first kept).

Victor Vazquez scored in the eighth minute for Toronto, piling the pressure on the home team.