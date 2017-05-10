Toronto FC sets club record with 5th straight win
Toronto FC's Tosaint Ricketts celebrates his goal against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Toronto won 2-1. (Jay LaPrete/AP Photo)
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Tosaint Ricketts scored two late goals to help Toronto FC beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night for their club-record fifth straight victory.
Toronto (6-1-4) won its second straight road match and avenged its only loss of the season. Columbus (5-5-1) had won six of its last eight home games dating to last season.
Ricketts, who entered as a sub in the 40th minute, tied it with a header in the 81st minute. Raheem Edwards chipped it from the edge of the 18-yard box and Ricketts headed it down to the lower-left corner. Nine minutes later, a deflected cross fell to Ricketts' feet at the far post for an easy finish.
Toronto struggled on the attacking side for much of the match without star striker Sebastian Giovinco, who did not play for a second-straight match due to a heel bruise.
Columbus opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Federico Higuain scored on a penalty kick for his fourth goal of the season. Ola Kamara was dragged down in the penalty area by Eriq Zavaleta, and Higuain calmly chipped it up the middle.
Toronto FC had a chance to tie it in the 38th, but Jozy Altidore's penalty kick was saved by Zack Steffen.
