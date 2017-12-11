

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC is holding a victory parade through the downtown core of the city two days after winning its first MLS Cup in franchise history.

Fans lined the streets to watch the team's bus depart Maple Leaf Square outside Air Canada Centre.

The parade is scheduled to wrap with a fan rally at Nathan Phillips Square.

Toronto beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 in the championship game at BMO Field Saturday, becoming the first Canadian team to win the MLS Cup.

Toronto (20-5-9) was the best team during the regular season and set a record with 69 points -- the most ever in MLS history.

Led by captain Michael Bradley and forwards Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore, the Reds set franchise records for wins (20), goals scored (74), fewest goals allowed (37), shutouts (13), home wins (13), home points (42), road wins (seven) and road points (27).

Toronto also won the Voyageurs Cup as Canadian champions, beating the Montreal Impact in a two-game series in June.