

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Renowned fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is among the headliners set for a revamped Toronto Fashion Week.

Organizers say the influential clothing giant will take part in an "In Conversation" panel discussion with CNN International personality Derek Blasberg, of "CNN Style."

Canadian designers slated to showcase their work include Pink Tartan, UNTTLD, Lucian Matis, and Bustle, with designs set to include looks from next season and pieces that are "see-now-buy-now."

Other attendees include director Francesco Carrozzini, who will screen "Franca: Chaos and Creation" about his late mother -- Italian Vogue's editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani.

Toronto Fashion Week returns Sept. 5, 6 and 7 under the wings of Freed Developments, which announced in December 2016 plans to revive the semi-annual event after it was cancelled by IMG Canada.

The full schedule will be available in late August.