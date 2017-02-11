

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man and his dog are heading to New York City to participate in the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this week.

The Don Valley North duo of owner Jay Sobel and his dog Baylee will be among more than 3,000 dogs competing at various events at the show, which takes places between Saturday and Tuesday.

Sobel told CTV News Toronto that he and six-year-old Baylee have been working very hard ahead of the event.

“To win best in show at Westminster, it’s probably the most coveted award in the dog show world,” he said.

Baylee began his career as a show dog after receiving his first title of “best puppy in specialty show winner” in 2011. He has since gone on to be recognized as a “multiple best in specialty show winner” in both 2015 and 2016.

As well, Baylee was named the number one Brittany in conformation in Canada in 2015 and 2016.

His national success has brought on the opportunity to now compete internationally.

Sobel told CTV News Toronto that the duo is thrilled to be participating in this dog show.

“I’m not sure if it’s the thrill of New York City or the fact that Westminster is the second longest (continuously held) sporting event in America, second to the Kentucky Derby actually,” he said.

At the show, Sobel said he is hoping to showcase the fact that Baylee is a great representative of his breed.

“Baylee’s unique markings on his face, his body marking and his fitness levels are what we’re hoping the judges will recognize.”

Prior to teaming up with Baylee, Sobel lost three miniature schnauzers within eight months.

In 2008, Sobel and one of those dogs were awarded a certificate of recognition from Toronto Fire Services for saving the life of a drowning man in Willowdale.

Two years after losing his last dog, Sobel chose to adopt Baylee from a breeder. He said he decided to go with the Brittany breed this time because they are known to be very athletic.

As well, Sobel said Baylee is strong and attractive, which is what his name means in Irish.

Sobel said Baylee’s athleticism allows them to compete together, gaining more one-on-one time.

“This is my journey with my dog to strengthen the bond that we share with the goal that if I need my life saved in my later years, perhaps this dog is going to be the one to help save my life,” he said.