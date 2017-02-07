

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder in the fatal shooting of a troubled teen more than three years ago is expected to have his appeal heard by Ontario's top court in October.

Const. James Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison last July but has been granted bail while he appeals his case.

His lawyers say his bail has been extended until Oct. 1, with his case scheduled to be heard the following day at the Court of Appeal for Ontario.

Forcillo was acquitted in January 2016 of second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim on a streetcar but was found guilty of attempted murder for continuing to fire after the dying teen had fallen down.

The judge who sentenced him said Forcillo abused his authority in a way that undermines public trust in law enforcement and the justice system.

Justice Edward Then said that in letting loose a second volley of shots on Yatim in July 2013, Forcillo committed an "egregious breach of trust" and his sentence must serve as notice to other police officers.

Forcillo's shooting of Yatim was captured on cellphone videos and went viral online, sparking public outrage and a police review of officers' use of force.