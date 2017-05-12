

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Toronto chef who helped prepare a Quebecois-themed meal in a Pittsburgh restaurant where horse meat was on the menu thinks the angry reaction has been blown out of proportion.

Scott Vivian was asked by Cure restaurant chef and co-owner Justin Severino to contribute to the event, which served horse tartare.

Vivian, who owns the restaurant Beast in Toronto, says the horse meat came from a Canadian farm that raises the animals sustainably for human consumption. He says the 70 or so guests at the dinner loved it.

But when photos of the meal were posted online the day after Monday's dinner, horse welfare advocate Joy Braunstein expressed outrage at the menu.

She has launched an online petition to ban horse meat from being served in Pennsylvania restaurants.

Horse meat is served in Canada and other countries.

"People are making such a big deal about the horse meat. There was foie gras on the menu. Nobody said anything about that," says Vivian. "They pick one thing but not the other."

-- With files from The Associated Press.