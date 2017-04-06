

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Artistic works from a vast spectrum of homegrown and international artists will share the spotlight at the upcoming Luminato Festival.

The Toronto-based multi-arts festival has unveiled its 2017 lineup, the first programmed by new artistic director Josephine Ridge and led by CEO Anthony Sargent.

Luminato will kick off on June 14 with "Tributaries," a free celebration of contemporary indigenous music and dance at Toronto's David Pecaut Square.

Among the highlights for the two-week festival are two Canadian-made world premieres: the dance opera "Bearing" exploring the impact of Canada's residential school system; and musical theatre production "King Arthur's Night," which features actors living with and without Down syndrome.

Breakin' Convention, billed as the world's biggest hip-hop dance theatre festival, will make its Canadian debut with three days of performances showcasing local and international companies, along with workshops, freestyle sessions and a free park jam.

Award-winning British choreographer Akram Khan will blend the Indian classical dance style kathak with contemporary movement in "Until the Lions," while Montreal five-member collective Le Patin Libre will take to the ice in "Vertical Influences."

Luminato will also host the North American premiere of "En avant, marche!" from Belgium choreographer Alain Platel of les ballets C de la B, featuring actors and musicians joined by 30 members of Toronto's Weston Silver Band.

The Ottawa-based National Arts Centre Orchestra will bring its multimedia presentation of "Life Reflected" to Toronto.

The symphonic showcase features the works of four composers, each serving as a musical portrait inspired by four Canadian women: Nobel Prize-winning author Alice Munro; pioneering Canadian astronaut Roberta Bondar; and posthumous tributes to the late British Columbia teen Amanda Todd and Mi'kmaq elder and poet Rita Joe.

The Famous Spiegeltent, a 1920s travelling pavilion from Belgium, will house a mix of free lunchtime and evening and weekend performances throughout the festival.

Luminato runs from June 14 to 25.