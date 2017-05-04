Top safety picks for teen drivers
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 6:31PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 4, 2017 7:09PM EDT
Graduation time for teenagers could mean getting their own car.
A nation-wide phone survey conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety indicated that 83 per cent of parents who bought a vehicle for their teen said they bought it used.
New vehicles on the market are growing with new safety features, but a “hand me down” car might not have those same capabilities.
“Teen drivers are the riskiest drivers on the road and unfortunately, our research shows they are often driving some of the less safe vehicles in the market,” Insurance Institute for Highway Safety spokesperson David Zuby said.
With this data in mind, the institute published a list for 2017 that includes a list of affordable used vehicles that they say “meet important safety criteria.”
The vehicles included on this list range in price point.
“There are two tiers of recommended vehicles, best choices and good choices,” the institute said on their website. “Prices range from about $2,000 to nearly $20,000, so parents can buy the most safety for their money, whatever their budget.”
The institute said they made the list based on various safety features that affect the whole vehicle.
‘Best choices’ for teens under $20,000:
- Large cars: Volvo S80, 2007 and newer – approximately $4,000
- Midsize cars: Dodge Avenger, 2011-2014 – approximately $5,300
- Small SUVs: Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, 2011 and newer – approximately $6,900
- Midsize SUVs: Volvo XC90, 2005 and newer – approximately $2,500
- Minivans: Kia Sedona, 2015 and newer – approximately $14,700
- Pickups: Toyota Tundra extended cab (Double Cab), 2014 and newer, $15,600
‘Good choices’ for teens under $10,000:
- Large cars: Ford Taurus, 2009 and newer – approximately $4,300
- Midsize cars: Saab 9-3, 2005-2011 – approximately $2,000
- Small SUVs: Mitsubishi Outlander – 2007-2013 – approximately $3,900
- Midsize SUVs: Ford Taurus X, 2008-2009, approximately $3,700
- Large SUVs: Saturn Outlook, March 2008-2009, approximately $5,000
- Minivans: Kia Sedona, 2006-2014, approximately $2,500
- Pickups: Toyota Tundra extended cab (Double Cab), 2007-2013, approximately $8,400
The institute also said prior to purchasing a vehicle for your teen driver, going over some important safety tips can help you make a better decision.
Top safety tips for young drivers:
- Stay clear from high horsepower, powerful engines can tempt people
- Choose a bigger, heavier vehicle that can protect you better in a crash
- Electronic stability control can help novice drivers
- Always check for safety ratings
As well, prior to purchasing a used vehicle for a young driver experts advise searching through outstanding recalls using the vehicle identification number. New information is posted by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding vehicle recalls approximately every six months.
The full list of recommended used vehicle for teens can be found here.
