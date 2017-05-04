

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Graduation time for teenagers could mean getting their own car.

A nation-wide phone survey conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety indicated that 83 per cent of parents who bought a vehicle for their teen said they bought it used.

New vehicles on the market are growing with new safety features, but a “hand me down” car might not have those same capabilities.

“Teen drivers are the riskiest drivers on the road and unfortunately, our research shows they are often driving some of the less safe vehicles in the market,” Insurance Institute for Highway Safety spokesperson David Zuby said.

With this data in mind, the institute published a list for 2017 that includes a list of affordable used vehicles that they say “meet important safety criteria.”

The vehicles included on this list range in price point.

“There are two tiers of recommended vehicles, best choices and good choices,” the institute said on their website. “Prices range from about $2,000 to nearly $20,000, so parents can buy the most safety for their money, whatever their budget.”

The institute said they made the list based on various safety features that affect the whole vehicle.

‘Best choices’ for teens under $20,000:

Large cars: Volvo S80, 2007 and newer – approximately $4,000

Midsize cars: Dodge Avenger, 2011-2014 – approximately $5,300

Small SUVs: Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, 2011 and newer – approximately $6,900

Midsize SUVs: Volvo XC90, 2005 and newer – approximately $2,500

Minivans: Kia Sedona, 2015 and newer – approximately $14,700

Pickups: Toyota Tundra extended cab (Double Cab), 2014 and newer, $15,600

‘Good choices’ for teens under $10,000:

Large cars: Ford Taurus, 2009 and newer – approximately $4,300

Midsize cars: Saab 9-3, 2005-2011 – approximately $2,000

Small SUVs: Mitsubishi Outlander – 2007-2013 – approximately $3,900

Midsize SUVs: Ford Taurus X, 2008-2009, approximately $3,700

Large SUVs: Saturn Outlook, March 2008-2009, approximately $5,000

Minivans: Kia Sedona, 2006-2014, approximately $2,500

Pickups: Toyota Tundra extended cab (Double Cab), 2007-2013, approximately $8,400

The institute also said prior to purchasing a vehicle for your teen driver, going over some important safety tips can help you make a better decision.

Top safety tips for young drivers:

Stay clear from high horsepower, powerful engines can tempt people

Choose a bigger, heavier vehicle that can protect you better in a crash

Electronic stability control can help novice drivers

Always check for safety ratings

As well, prior to purchasing a used vehicle for a young driver experts advise searching through outstanding recalls using the vehicle identification number. New information is posted by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding vehicle recalls approximately every six months.

The full list of recommended used vehicle for teens can be found here.