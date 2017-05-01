

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





A toddler-aged child has died after being pulled from a fire in Hamilton this morning.

Fire crews arrived to the scene on Golden Orchard Drive shortly after 10 a.m. to find smoke coming from the basement unit and flames shooting out the front window.

Emergency officials were told a young child remained inside the semi-detached home, prompting rescuers to aggressively search the premises.

Hamilton Fire Department Spokesperson Claudio Mostacci said firefighters had a difficult time navigating through the conditions.

They were however able to locate the child and bring him to paramedics on scene but authorities said the toddler did not survive.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the child's gender or exact age.

It is believed an adult was also present but happened to be outside the unit when the flames errupted.

The fire did not spread to other units on the street and no other injuries were reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the circumstances around the deadly blaze.