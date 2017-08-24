Toddler critically hurt, another child injured in Aurora crash
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 5:28AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 24, 2017 9:35AM EDT
A toddler was critically injured and another child was hospitalized following a collision near Aurora early Thursday morning.
Police say two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 404 near Aurora Road shortly after midnight.
An 18-month-old boy and a four-year-old boy, who were both occupants of the car that was rear-ended, were rushed to hospital for treatment.
The toddler sustained critical injuries while the four-year-old’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, police confirmed.
No charges have been laid in connection with the crash but Ontario Provincial Police’s traffic support unit is investigating.