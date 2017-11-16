

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The organization behind the Toronto International Film Festival is planning a panel discussion on sexual harassment and abuse in the industry.

The event on Dec. 1 at TIFF Bell Lightbox will feature a chat with filmmakers and industry representatives.

Organizers say the panel will explore the first steps in creating a safer working environment for people within the film sector.

Guest speakers will include Theresa Tova, the president of the Toronto chapter of the Canadian performers' union, ACTRA.

Also scheduled to speak are representatives from the Canadian Media Producers Association, Prospero Pictures, and the Directors Guild of Canada.

The panel is part of the Breakfast at TIFF series.

"We are committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment in which staff, guests, volunteers and visitors are free from any form of harassment or discrimination," TIFF said Thursday in a statement.

"We commit to open communication with all members of our community, so that they may speak up without fear."

TIFF says it also plans to take part in an industry meeting of key stakeholders to be hosted by ACTRA on Nov. 23 in Toronto.

TIFF has also sponsored a symposium in Toronto called .Aftermetoo taking place next month to address sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry.