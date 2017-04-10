Thunderstorms set to hit Toronto, GTA
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 3:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2017 3:58PM EDT
Toronto and the GTA are in store for thunderstorms following unseasonably warm weather.
Despite the area seeing a high of 22 C on Monday, Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms with hail, frequent lighting and winds gusting up to 80km/h.
These weather conditions are expected to hit the areas of Toronto, Peel, Durham and Hamilton beginning on Monday afternoon.
“A line of thunderstorms will race northeastward across southern Ontario between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.,” the weather agency said.
During this time, Environment Canada is advising motorists to exercise caution in these areas as heavy downpours will reduce visibility to less than 1 km.
On Tuesday, the temperature in Toronto is expected to hover around 20 C, but there is a possibility for rain and thunderstorms to continue.
Seasonal temperatures will return mid-week with a daytime high of 12 C on Wednesday and 8 C on Thursday in Toronto.
As well, the temperatures will rise slightly and the rain will clear up ahead of the long weekend.
Friday and Saturday will see sunny skies and highs of 13 C and 15 C respectively. However, the rain will return on Sunday with a high of 17 C.
