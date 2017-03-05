Featured
Three winning tickets for last night's $7M Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 6:30AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 5, 2017 9:35AM EST
TORONTO -- There are three winning tickets for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
They were purchased in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec -- and each is worth just over $2.3 million.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket sold in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 8 will be approximately $5 million.