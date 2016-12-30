Featured
Three sent to hospital after Caledonia crash involving allegedly stolen SUV
File photo of an Ontario Provincial Police officer. (The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 1:25PM EST
CALEDONIA, Ont. -- Provincial police say they're looking for a driver who fled the scene following a two-vehicle collision that sent three people to hospital.
Investigators say the collision between a car and an SUV occurred Thursday night in Caledonia, Ont.
They say the driver of the SUV was last seen fleeing the crash site on foot.
Three occupants in the car were taken by ambulance to an area hospital, one with minor injuries and two in serious but non-life threatening condition.
OPP say the SUV had been reported stolen from the Toronto area earlier in the day.
