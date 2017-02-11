

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Three people are being rushed to hospital with serious injuries after two vehicles rolled over in a multi-car collision in North York’s Humber Summit neighbourhood.

It happened at Steeles and Islington avenues at around 8 p.m.

Police said three vehicles were involved and three people were trapped in their cars immediately following the collision.

“We’ve extricated two people from the cars at the scene. They’re working on a third right now,” Const. Craig Brister told CP24 by phone.

Brister said the injured parties were being rushed to hospital via emergency run. There were no immediate details about the age or gender of the victims, he said.

Images from the scene shared on social media showed several vehicles with extensive damage.

It is not yet known what caused the collision.

“It’s too early to speculate as to what exactly the mechanism of the crash was,” Brister said. “Our traffic reconstruction specialists are coming in and they’ll be able to get a better idea as to what the mechanism of the crash was.”

Steeles Avenue is closed between Islington and Kipling avenues because of the collision.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch with investigators.