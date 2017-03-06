Featured
Three people taken to hospital after Mississauga house fire
Flames and smoke are visible from a house fire on Terrager Boulevard in Mississauga Monday March 6, 2017.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 3:38PM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 6, 2017 3:49PM EST
Three people have been taken to hospital and three others are being assessed by paramedics after a fire broke out at a home in Mississauga.
Peel police said they responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. for a house fire in the area of Derry Road and Terrager Boulevard on Monday.
Police said there are reports of the house being fully engulfed.
According to investigators, there are no occupants inside the home but no complete search has been done yet.
Paramedics said two patients are being treated for smoke inhalation. As well, one Mississauga firefighter is being treated for a possible fracture. All three patients are currently in stable condition.
