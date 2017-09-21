

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Three people are in custody after a teenager was stabbed in the torso near a Toronto-area high school this afternoon.

The assault happened at Bickford Park, located near Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street, shortly before 1 p.m.

Police initially indicated that the stabbing took place at Central Toronto Academy but later determined that it occurred at nearby Bickford Park.

Const. David Hopkinson said responding officers found the 15-year-old boy at the high school a short time later.

He was suffering from stab wounds but Hopkinson said the injuries are not life-threatening.

A second victim, also located at the high school, was taken to hospital suffering from injuries caused by a "metal object," police said.

A third person was also taken to hospital but police said that was for “observation.”

Initially the school went into a hold and secure which is a form of lockdown, Hopkinson told CP24 via phone.

Toronto District School Board’s Media Relations tweeted that the lockdown had been lifted at around 1:50 p.m.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said "no further police activity' unfolded at the school after the two injured teens arrived there from Bickford Park.

"The staff here, when the student did return with apparent stab wounds, they contacted police who responded quickly afterwards. Both students were taken to hospital and it’s my understanding that they will be okay," Bird said.

"We’re obviously helping police in any way we can"

In a letter to parents, Central Toronto Academy principal Iwona Kurman said that two of their students were injured in the assault.

She said parents of both students have been contacted.

“The safety of our students remains a top priority,” Kurman wrote in the letter. “We have number of practices, programs, and policies that contribute to a caring and safe school. Our staff also periodically speak to students about how to stay safe and about how to resolve conflict.”

She added that an event was being held inside the school when the lock down order was issued but staff and students acted appropriately.

“We practiced these emergency procedures every year hoping never to use them but also prepared to do so if necessary,” she said. “Be assured that we will continue to take every precaution to ensure the well-being of students, staff, and others in our care.”

Police have not provided any further detail on the three people in custody but say the investigation is still ongoing.