

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Three people are dead and a young girl is in hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Brampton this morning.

It happened at a townhouse on Madison Street, in the area of Dixie Road and Williams Parkway, shortly after 4 a.m.

Peel police say three people were found dead in the home when emergency crews arrived on scene.

A child, who was taken to SickKids Hospital for treatment, was the only person transported to hospital, paramedics confirm.

Fire crews are still working to extinguish the blaze and paramedics remain on scene.