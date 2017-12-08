

Hilary Caton, CTN News Toronto





Three people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing an 18-year-old man in Richmond Hill.

Officers responded to a call at 3:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 regarding a “suspicious incident” that happened in the afternoon of the day before in the Highway 7 and Leslie Street area.

The victim met with friends at a karaoke bar, police said he owed one of his friends an unknown amount of money and was allegedly assaulted by his friend and several other men.

The man was then forced into a car and taken to a house in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area where he was allegedly tied up and robbed of his belongings, investigators said.

The victim was forced to contact family and friends to arrange payment of the debt he owed.

The victim was able to escape the next day.

Officers said the investigation is still ongoing and are still looking for one additional suspect. Police believe there may be more victims.

The suspects are identified by police as 18-year-old Jun Deng of Toronto, 22-year-old Yizhou Gu of Markham and 20-year-old Jiayang Li of Toronto.

Gu and Deng are charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, extortion, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Li is charged with extortion, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Both Li and Gu appeared in a North York court on Dec. 7, while Deng appeared on Dec. 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200.