

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Three men are facing a total of 31 charges after police allegedly seized firearms, knives and drugs from a vehicle in Scarborough’s Port Union neighbourhood.

Toronto police say officers with the Gun and Gang Task Force were near Kingston Road and Highway 401 in the late hours of March 18 when they pulled a vehicle over as part of an ongoing investigation.

The three occupants of the vehicle were place under arrest.

A search of the suspects allegedly yielded a fully loaded handgun, a sawed-off shotgun and multiple knives or blades.

The first suspect, identified as 24-year-old Matthew Seymour Reid has been charged with 18 offences including four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

A second suspect, identified as 19-year-old Toronto resident Keyshawn Kawano, is also facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm obtained by crime and possession of a schedule on substance.

The third suspect, identified as 24-year-old Mikyle Mitchell, has been charged with several firearms related charges including possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with.

All three men made an appearance in court on the charges on Sunday.