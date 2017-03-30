

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Public Health says it is investigating three cases of measles in the city.

One of the individuals contracted the measles in another country while the two other people were exposed to a measles-infected person who lives outside of the GTA, Toronto Public Health said.

Among the people affected, one is a WestJet employee and another is an individual at Huron Street Junior Public School.

“Toronto Public Health has informed WestJet that a member of our flight crew was recently diagnosed with the measles virus,” WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart said in an email. “Health and safety is our top priority and we are working very closely with the Toronto Public Health and following its recommended protocol for managing this situation.”

Stewart said WestJet has already reached out to customers who were on affected flights to notify them.

Notifications have also gone out to students and staff at Huron Street Junior Public School to warn them about the possible exposure.

“TPH is also working with the Toronto District School Board regarding a confirmed case of the measles in an individual at Huron Street Junior Public School,” Toronto Public Health said. “All parents have received notification about this exposure and vaccine clinics are being held at the school.”

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily to those who are not immune or are vulnerable, according to TPH. Symptoms include high fever, cold-like symptoms such as cough or runny nose, sore eyes or sensitivity to light and a red rash lasting four to seven days.

“Anyone who has not had two doses of a measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV) or who has not had measles in the past is at risk of infection,” the agency said in its release. “Infants under one year of age, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems can get very ill with measles.”

Anyone experiencing the symptoms is being advised to stay home from work or school and contact their health care provider.

According to TPH, members of the public may have been exposed to a measles-infected individual on a number of flights and places within Toronto between March 19 and March 30. They include:

March 19

Emirates Airline flight EK517, departed Delhi, India at 4:12 p.m. and arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at 6:13 p.m.

March 20

Emirates Airline flight EK241, departed Dubai, United Arab Emirates at 9:55 a.m. and arrived in Toronto at 4:04 p.m.

March 21

Caledonian Bar, 865 College St.

March 22

• WestJet flight WS450, departed Abbottsford, B.C. at 5:49 a.m. and arrived in Calgary at 7:50 a.m.

• WestJet flight WS610, departed Calgary at 10:15 a.m. and arrived in Ottawa at 3:47 p.m.

• WestJet flight WS369, departed Ottawa at 4:40 p.m. and arrived in Toronto at 5:42 p.m.

March 23

WestJet flight WS590, departed Toronto at 4:27 p.m. and arrived in Montreal at 5:41 p.m.

March 24

• WestJet flight WS581, departed Montreal at 7:55 a.m. and arrived in Toronto at 9:13 a.m.

• WestJet flight WS2668, departed Toronto at 10:16 a.m. and arrived in Turks and Caicos Islands at 1:56 p.m.

• WestJet flight WS2669, departed Turks and Caicos Islands at 2:59 p.m. and arrived in Toronto at 7:15 p.m.