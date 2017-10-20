

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Three teens were rushed to hospital with injuries after a fight broke out in near a school in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood, police say.

At least two of those teens were stabbed. One is in life-threatening condition and the other two are in serious condition.

The altercation took place near Lawrence Avenue and Rushley Drive, sometime before 3:30 p.m.

According to police, two of the victims retreated into David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute for safety.

The school was placed under hold and secure but it was later lifted around 4:30 p.m.

A student at the school who witnessed the incident said he had just left the high school when he saw a male on the ground with two of his friends covering a wound.

He saw a total of three injured males taken from the scene. One male, was bleeding from a wound in his neck.

The witness said fights are common after school, but they usually don’t involve this level of violence.

“I thought there was going to be a mini-fight as it usually happens where some kid says something and others get all mad, but when I came there and saw the blood and I was first a bit shocked and my phone immediately went into my hand and I dialed (911).”

He said many witnesses were overwhelmed by what they saw.

“Most people were walking away, almost throwing up, saying ‘I can’t take this, I can’t take this’.”

Police say they haven’t confirmed suspect descriptions.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told CP24 News that one of the victims is a 17-year-old male and that his family has been notified. He confirmed the incident took place off of school property.