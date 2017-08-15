

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Three people have been injured after a shooting in North York.

Officers say they arrived in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue area on Tuesday evening and found shell casings and evidence of gunfire at the scene.

They located two victims — a man and a woman —suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said a third victim was later located. All victims have non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

A vehicle described as a black SUV was seen fleeing the area, police said.

Anyone with information should contact police.