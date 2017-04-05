

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- Three men are facing charges in the slaying of a 50-year-old woman who died of a shotgun wound in Barrie, Ont., last month.

Police say Dana Camber of Barrie was shot early on March 14.

Barrie police say a 26-year-old Innisfil, Ont., man was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

They say a 22-year-old Toronto man was arrested Wednesday morning and a 26-year-old Barrie man was arrested a few hours later. Both are charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the ongoing investigation led Barrie officers to execute numerous search warrants at various locations, including Innisfil and several addresses in Barrie, Toronto and Mississauga, Ont.

They say no further information can be released due to a court-ordered publication ban.