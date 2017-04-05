Featured
Three charged with first-degree murder in shotgun slaying of Barrie woman
Barrie, Ont. homicide victim Dana Camber can be seen in this undated photo. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 4:10PM EDT
BARRIE, Ont. -- Three men are facing charges in the slaying of a 50-year-old woman who died of a shotgun wound in Barrie, Ont., last month.
Police say Dana Camber of Barrie was shot early on March 14.
Barrie police say a 26-year-old Innisfil, Ont., man was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder.
They say a 22-year-old Toronto man was arrested Wednesday morning and a 26-year-old Barrie man was arrested a few hours later. Both are charged with first-degree murder.
Police say the ongoing investigation led Barrie officers to execute numerous search warrants at various locations, including Innisfil and several addresses in Barrie, Toronto and Mississauga, Ont.
They say no further information can be released due to a court-ordered publication ban.
