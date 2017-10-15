

Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Crews around the GTA are working to restore power and clean up damage after high winds tore through the region, bringing down branches, whipping rain and tossing debris.

Toronto Hydro says 25,000 customers are currently without power in scattered outages across the city. Other utilities around the GTA also reported a number of outages and said crews are still working to assess the damage.

In Vaughan, PowerStream said 34,000 customers are without power and that the outage is expected to last until around 8 p.m.

The stormy weather rolled into the region at around 3 p.m. from the east. Drivers on Highway 427 reported very poor visibility, while traffic lights around the city were knocked offline as well.

The gusty weather arrived as the GTA sat under a wind warning from Environment Canada.

Environment Canada said a cold front in the region could bring gusts of up to 90 km/h.

The wind warning has since ended for Toronto, but various warnings and special weather statements remain in place in parts of the GTA and much of southern Ontario.

The warning said southwest wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h would likely to be felt ahead of the arrival of the front. The warning said that there could then be “a brief period of wind gusts exceeding 90 km/h” once the front arrives later this afternoon.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” the warning said. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to fall.”

Environment Canada said that it only issues wind warnings when there is a “significant risk of damaging winds.”

In addition to the loss of power, there were a number of reports of damage around the city, with trees toppling over onto cars and some condo owners reporting that the winds ripped objects from their balconies.

No serious injuries have been reported so far.