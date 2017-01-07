Featured
Thornhill man charged after being clocked at 218 km/h on Hwy. 407
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 7:14AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 7, 2017 12:08PM EST
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. -- A Thornhill man is facing a stunt driving charge after provincial police in Richmond Hill say they clocked him doing 218 kph in a 100 zone.
Police say the man was pulled over Friday on Highway 407.
In addition to being charged, police say the man driver's licence was automatically suspended and his vehicle impounded for seven days.
If convicted, the minimum fine for the first offence of stunt driving is $2,000 and six demerit points.
A further driving suspension may also be ordered.
